Kangana Ranaut Breaks Down At ‘Thalaivi’ Trailer Launch Talking About Director Vijay

It is all known that Kangana Ranaut is celebrating her 33rd birthday today and is all happy as she bagged the prestigious National Award in the 'Best Actress' category for the movies Panga and Manikarnika. On this special occasion, the trailer of the 'Thalaivi' movie was released on social media. There was a gala event held on this special occasion and Kangana turned emotional speaking about director Vijay.

She said, she never met a man in her life who did not make her feel apologetic about her talent, "I want to say that he is one person who has made me feel good about my talent. Especially the kind of camaraderie they show with the male hero, they never show with an actress. But I learnt from him, how to treat actors and how to show creative partnership".

"Dear Vijay sir, as first half dubbing of #Thalaivi is over, only second half is left, this journey together is coming to an end, I never feel a sinking feeling that I feel as I think about it, I have identified this feeling as missing you factor I have a confession to make".

Earlier also Kangana spoke about Vijay sharing the pics from the sets,"First thing I noticed about you was you say no to tea,coffee,wine, non-veg,parties impossible to get close to you, then slowly I realised you are never far,you are not only amazingly competent your eyes shine brighter when I excel as an artist, through so many ups and downs".

She added, "I never saw a hint of anger, insecurity or despair in you, spoke to people who know you for decades and when they speak about you their eyes light up, you are not a human you are a devta, I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart and know that I miss you Love Yours Kangana."

Kangana looked awesome at the trailer launch event wearing a light-coloured saree which is enhanced with handwork. Her shimmery sleeveless blouse and classy ornaments upped her style quotient.



Here is the trailer of the Thalaivi movie, Kangana also wrote, "

#Thalaivijourney began for me nearly 2 years ago. Since then, she has made an indelible mark on me. Her steely determination, sharp wit and grace will be exemplary for years to come, and today Jaya becomes yours."

Sharing the new poster from the movie, Kangana earlier wrote, "The Iron lady of India who devoted her whole life towards the betterment of her own people. She started as an actress who the masses loved and went on to become a leader who the masses looked up to. #ThalaiviTrailer out today at 11:30".



Happy Birthday Kangana Ranaut… Have a great day!!!