Kangana Ranaut Continues Her Twitter Tirade Against Rihanna And Calls Her A Fool

Bollywood's 'Queen' actress Kangana Ranaut is continuing to tirade against International singer Rihanna. This Hollywood crooner showed off her support to the Indian farmers who are protesting on the streets against new farm laws which are imposed by the Central Government. Off late, Kangana called Rihanna as a fool and a dummy and raised the controversy on social media.





No one is talking about it because they are not farmers they are terrorists who are trying to divide India, so that China can take over our vulnerable broken nation and make it a Chinese colony much like USA...

Sit down you fool, we are not selling our nation like you dummies. https://t.co/OIAD5Pa61a — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 2, 2021

Kangana didn't stop with this tweet…





True, as history witnessed emperor Jahangir gave East India Company license to trade in India for the very first time, if you get your way you will get Italian Government to rule us again. हम भी लूटेंगे तुम भी लूटो ये तो तुम विदेशियों का पुराना नारा है इसमें नई बात क्या है ? https://t.co/WGwqrJplEx — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 3, 2021

Yes please India wants to know, to simplify to Indians, she is a singer much like Sunidhi Chauhan or Neha Kakkar ...what is so special about her, well... she can shake her bum cheeks and expose her ass crack right in to the camera lens while singing..ya that's all. Nothing else. https://t.co/FGEj6hb0II — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 3, 2021

Librus who are getting excited about these American porn stars giving paid opinions about our internal issues, well 99 percent India does not care or respect American way of life, one of the most debouched, money minded and self centred societies. So calm down fools ... https://t.co/USLWf5Sc39 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 3, 2021

She hasn't released a single song in 5 years, sells make up but looks like she is feeling Corona blues,Forbes estimated incomes are just PR gimmicks big sham,a million or two won't hurt her right now, also notice in her tweet she did not commit to any opinion just a vague tweet. https://t.co/57VGWJZ8Be — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 3, 2021

Stand together India destroy these communists who are trying to take advantage of terroristic activities in our nation and these porn stars making their 2 cents at our cost #IndiaAgaistPropoganda #Indiatogether #IndiaWithModi https://t.co/4XNlKiKgrY — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 3, 2021

Yeh koi Italian government thode hai, yeh Ram Rajya hai, Shri Ram ne Samudra Devta se bhi maheenon tapasya karke rasta manga tha, jab nahin mila toh phir kya hua Ha ha ha #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropoganda #IndiaWithModi https://t.co/dnkikS9sc0 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 3, 2021

Sanghi Naari sabpe Bhaari Vs Libru role models their lil pussy cat dolls ... come on India show them our power. #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropoganda pic.twitter.com/gEG9YVjZyF — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 3, 2021

Right Wing role model VS Left Wing role model ...

I rest my case.#Indiatogether #IndiaAgainstPropoganda pic.twitter.com/LkQM0MHD7B — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 3, 2021

This terrorist is porn singer @rihanna's friend... he is accused of funding terroristic activities. There is a Khalistan in his head also. A porn star followed him and that's his biggest achievement #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgaistPropoganda https://t.co/L0wULDKJa7 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 3, 2021

Someone who can't sell music without making it sensual/adult. Unlike classical and genuine singers where body is of no consequence. A porn singer is hugely dependent on his/her flesh show off, private parts exposure and mediocre talent.This makes them absolutely massy, and junk. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 3, 2021

This Twitter war is turning uglier and we need to see how Rihanna will respond to Kangana's allegations…