Kangana Ranaut Drops New Stills From Her Upcoming Movies ‘Dhaakad’ And ‘Thalaivi’

It was just yesterday Bollywood ace actress Kangana Ranaut dropped the new stills from her upcoming movie 'Dhaakad'. She will be seen in a fierce 'Bhairavi' avatar in this action flick. Off late, she once again treated her fans with a couple of new pics from her upcoming movies 'Thalaivi' and 'Dhaakad'. These two movies being different genre's, she raised a debate praising her roles.

I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride #Thalaivi #Dhaakad pic.twitter.com/0RXB1FcM43 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 9, 2021

The first pic showcases her new still from 'Thalaivi' movie. She is all dressed up like a princess and is seen shaking her legs in this 'Jayalalitha's' biopic. The second still is also from the same movie where she is all dressed up in a golden outfit. The third one is the latest still of 'Dhaakad' movie. Along with sharing these pics, she also wrote, "I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride #Thalaivi #Dhaakad".

Massive transformation alert, The kind of range I display as a performer no other actress on this globe has that right now, I have raw talent like Meryl Streep for layered character depictions but I can also do skilled action and glamour like Gal Gadot #Thalaivi #Dhaakad pic.twitter.com/fnW3D20o6K — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 9, 2021

In this post, she dropped a new still from 'Thalaivi' movie and exactly mimicked former Chief Minister Jayalaitha. She sported in a maroon saree and is seen having discussion with other politicians. Kangana also wrote, "Massive transformation alert, The kind of range I display as a performer no other actress on this globe has that right now, I have raw talent like Meryl Streep for layered character depictions but I can also do skilled action and glamour like Gal Gadot #Thalaivi #Dhaakad".

I honestly want to know why do we worship white people? Forget their budgets and our age gap, tell me about just acting can she do Thalaivi and Dhaakad? Queen and Tanu? Fashion and Panga? Kaya and Datto? Answer is she can't, then why not emerge from the deep rooted complex? https://t.co/59ir97DCw5 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 9, 2021

Retweeting Yatin Gupta's tweet, she wrote, "I honestly want to know why do we worship white people? Forget their budgets and our age gap, tell me about just acting can she do Thalaivi and Dhaakad? Queen and Tanu? Fashion and Panga? Kaya and Datto? Answer is she can't, then why not emerge from the deep rooted complex?"

Pls prove my claims wrong or illogical, will accept my statements as gloating disorder, if you can't then you too have to accept, in this world of mediocre hyenas who will do anything to look through genuine talent Modesty is not good not at the cost of HONESTY. Snatch your due. https://t.co/MA6hT7Pdxh — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 9, 2021

Here is one more strong reply from this 'Queen' actress, "Pls prove my claims wrong or illogical, will accept my statements as gloating disorder, if you can't then you too have to accept, in this world of mediocre hyenas who will do anything to look through genuine talent Modesty is not good not at the cost of HONESTY. Snatch your due."

Ha ha ha bahut pareshaan hain librus, yeh Dekho renowned action director of Brave heart and many legendary Hollywood action films said I am better than Tom Cruise when it comes to action ...

Hahahahaha bechare librus aur tadpo. https://t.co/pVYxZhYUOM — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 9, 2021

She also retweeted NDTV's post and wrote, "Ha ha ha bahut pareshaan hain librus, yeh Dekho renowned action director of Brave heart and many legendary Hollywood action films said I am better than Tom Cruise when it comes to action ...

Hahahahaha bechare librus aur tadpo."

It's true many tricks are used for filming action sequences but if you are implying I couldn't ride a horse while playing legendary Laxmi Bai who was a great horse rider no I won't accept that, watch, now you will say I am again bragging as a matter of fact I ride pretty well 🙂 pic.twitter.com/r7Ewn18Hgd — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 9, 2021

Kangana drops the horse riding rehearsal video and wrote, "It's true many tricks are used for filming action sequences but if you are implying I couldn't ride a horse while playing legendary Laxmi Bai who was a great horse rider no I won't accept that, watch, now you will say I am again bragging as a matter of fact I ride pretty well".

Confidence is a consequence of strength of character, will power honesty, truth, courage and value system.... cultivate those ... confidence will happen on its own ... it's not something you can grow overnight or artificially install ... — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 9, 2021

This post reads, "Confidence is a consequence of strength of character, will power honesty, truth, courage and value system.... cultivate those ... confidence will happen on its own ... it's not something you can grow overnight or artificially install ...".

Kangana Ranaut is playing the titular role in this biopic. She will be stepping into the shoes of Tamil Nadu's former Chief Minister Jayalalitha. 'Thaliavi' is being directed by Vijay and is produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shaailesh R Singh under Vibri Motion Pictures and Karma Media & Entertainment banners. This is a tri-lingual movie being shot in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. Thalaivi movie also comprises of star cast which includes Arvind Swami as MGR, Priyamani as Shasikala and Prakash Raj as Karunanidhi.