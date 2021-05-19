Kangana Ranaut Opens Up On Celebs Raising Funds And Says, Don't Beg From Poor If You Are Rich'

It is all known that Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut always stays active on social media. Well, she is also removed from Twitter for making some controversial comments on the recently held elections. Thus, she is staying close to her fans through the photo-sharing application Instagram. Amid the Covid-19 rapid spread, many of the celebs are staying active on their social media platforms and urging fans to donate and stay safe. Off late, she once again targeted celebrities and said, "Don't beg from poor if you are rich".













This note reads, "Thought of the day might be complex or too evolved for few but some will get it. Lessons from the pandemic 1) No one is insignificant everyone can help but it's important to recognise your place, role and influence in the society

2) Don't beg from poor people if you are rich.

3) if your influence allows arrange for oxygen, beds or medicines for individuals you might save a few.

4) if you are a prominent personality then don't run after a few, protect and support the one who can save millions if right environment and support given to him.

5) When that one and only power solves more than a billion people's problems of beds and oxygen in less than a week, don't forget to acknowledge your contribution to that outcome however small it may be but remember you invested yourself in it, not many will recognise your kindness, cause in life some do drama and some simply care.

Love Kangana".

Speaking about Kangana's work front, she will be next seen in former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu's Jayalalitha biopic. Kangana is playing the titular role in the Thalaivi movie and the release date is pushed ahead due to the rapid spread of the Covid-19 virus. Well, she will also be seen in Dhakad and Tejas movies.

