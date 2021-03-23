Kangana Ranaut Shares A Long Note On The Occasion Of Her Birthday Being Peak Of Her Career

Bollywood's ace actress Kangana Ranaut is all happy with the announcement of the National Film Awards. She bagged the prestigious 'Best Actress' award for her Panga and Manikarnika movies. Today being her 33rd birthday, it's a great day for this B-Town actress. She also shared a beautiful message to her fans jotting down a long note on her Twitter page. Kangana was also all happy sharing the trailer of her 'Thalaivi' movie with her fans on this special day.





Just before the trailer launch, Kangana shared a few glimpses from the trailer and shared her happiness with all her fans. "Few minutes to go #ThalaiviTrailer".

Speaking about Kangana's look in the trailer launch, she was just beautiful in her contemporary attire.





All set for #ThalaiviTrailer launch... how do I look ? pic.twitter.com/axOlUZyfq6 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 23, 2021

She wore a designer saree which is enhanced with intricate embroidery at the borders. Even her shimmery sleeveless blouse and on-point makeup gave her a classy and beautiful look.

Here is the trailer of Kangana Ranaut's 'Thalaivi' movie… Have a look!





It's all about how Jaya turned into a politician from being a busy actress. Even her bond with MGR is clearly shown in this trailer. Her superb transformation from an actress to a politician made the trailer worth watching.





They said a woman has a shelf life, this world only values young sweet 16 type girls with no brains,mature and wise woman can only belong to a household to a man who can give them a surname.They said many things it made me anxious, what will happen to me, where will I go (cont) pic.twitter.com/M3qrgqGaDF — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 23, 2021

Kangana Ranaut shared a beautiful pic through this Twitter post and looked awesome wearing a sleeveless black gown and teamed it with an antique emerald choker. The maang-tikka, matching ear-wear and nose ring gave her a beautiful appeal.





I find certain ease with my body does not matter if I am too fat/too skinny,I like being sensual and feel at ease with my sexuality, I don't get flustered with pimples or periods and no one has the power to make me feel bad about myself, they never told me (cont) — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 23, 2021

She further adds,





Fine lines and beginning of grey hair would look so soothing, it will enhance my character and and strength will become my beauty. So let me tell all you girls out there. It's beautiful at 34 world looks super gorgeous from this view. Thanks to my mother who gave me birth ❤️ — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 23, 2021

Kangana concluded by jotting down,





Kangana thanked Sudarsan Pattnaik for his beautiful sand art… He wished Kangana with beautiful art and shared it on his Twitter page.

Well, Kangana calls herself as Babbar and drops a heartfelt message turning emotional in the trailer launch event.





I call myself Babbar Sherni cause I never cry I never give anyone the privilege of making me cry, don't remember when I cried last but today I cried and cried and cried and it feels so good #ThalaiviTrailer https://t.co/lfdXR321O0 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 23, 2021

She wrote, "I call myself Babbar Sherni cause I never cry I never give anyone the privilege of making me cry, don't remember when I cried last but today I cried and cried and cried and it feels so good #ThalaiviTrailer".

Speaking about Kangana's work front, she will be next seen in Thalaivi, Tejas and Dhakad movies. All of them being the prestigious ones, the movie buffs are eagerly waiting for the release dates.