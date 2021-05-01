Top
Kangana Ranaut 'warns' those tarnishing India's image

Actress Kangana Ranaut shared a video on Friday warning those who are trying to hurt the image of the nation internationally amid the Covid-19 second wave.

Kangana shared the video message on Twitter and Instagram. In the clip, she expresses her concerns over how other countries are reacting to the second wave of Covid in India.


Taking to Twitter, Kangana shared a video and wrote: "Please watch warning to all those who are going to their foreign daddies to cry about India... your time is up."

In the video, Kangana speaks about how photos of corpses burning at cremations were featured in an international magazine. She expressed her discontentment and further why leaders of other nations were not called out when their countries were tackling the Covid-19 waves.

