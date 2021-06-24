Top
Kangana Ranaut's film on Indira Gandhi

Kangana Ranaut is one of the star heroines in the Bollywood film industry.

Kangana Ranaut is one of the star heroines in the Bollywood film industry. The actress also turned into a director and producer recently. Now, she announced a new film titled Emergency. The film will be based on the life of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The actress is very excited to bring the project to the audience.

Taking to Instagram, the actress has officially confirmed the film. "Every character is a beautiful beginning of a new journey, today we started journey of #Emergency #Indira with body, face scans, and casts to get the look right. Many amazing artists get together to bring one's vision alive on screen…. This one will be very special @manikarnikafilms" posted Kangana Ranaut on her Instagram profile.


The complete details of the project will come out soon. Stay tuned to us for more details on the film.

