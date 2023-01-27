Kangana Ranaut's Takes A Dig At Karan Johar's Love Towards Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actor Shah Rukh Khan is back with a bang… His latest movie Pathaan is breaking all the past records and already entered the 100 crores club within two days of release. Many Bollywood stars including Karan Johar praised the movie through social media and applauded Shah Rukh, John and Deepika for their amazing screen presence. Off late, Kangana Ranaut who is back to Twitter took a dig at Karan's love towards Pathaan and shared a long post.



Which shows our enemy nation Pakistan and ISIS in good light is running successfully, it is this spirit of India 🇮🇳 beyond hate and judgements that makes it Mahan… it is the love of India that has triumphed hate and petty politics of enemies… cont — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 27, 2023

Her tweet reads, "Which shows our enemy nation Pakistan and ISIS in good light is running successfully, it is this spirit of India 🇮🇳 beyond hate and judgements that makes it Mahan… it is the love of India that has triumphed hate and petty politics of enemies… Lekin all those who are having high hopes please note… Pathan sirf ek film ho sakti hai … goonjega toh yahan sirf Jai Shri Ram … Jai Shri Ram. I do believe Indian Muslims are patriotic and very different from Afghan Pathans … the crux is India will never be Afghanistan, we all know what is happening in Afghanistan,it's beyond hell there, so apt name for the movie Pathan according to its storyline is the Indian Pathan. ISI."

Going with the Pathaan's plot, John Abraham challenges the Indian army that he will destroy the country but here enters the country's most-trusted soldier Pathaan to protect the country from the hands of this deadly antagonist being India's RAW agent!

Pathaan is directed by Siddharth Anand and is produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner. This movie hit the theatres on 25th January, 2023 on the occasion of Republic Day in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil languages.

Speaking about the collections of the Pathaan movie, Taran Adarsh shared the report:

With this post, it is clear that Pathaan first day collection was nearly Rs 27 crores at national chains. He also doled out, "'PATHAAN': ₹ 106 CR *GROSS* ON DAY 1 WORLDWIDE… #Pathaan demolishes #Worldwide opening day records for #Hindi films… #India + #Overseas *Gross* BOC on *Day 1* is ₹ 106 cr. PHENOMENAL."

#UAE + #GCC: $ 1.60 mn

#USA + #Canada: $ 1.50 mn

#UK & Europe: $ 650k

ROW: $ 750k

Total: $ 4.50 mn [₹ 36.69 cr]

Pathaan is now the biggest hit of Bollywood as it minted Rs 100 crores on the first day itself…