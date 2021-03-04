Kangana Responds On The Viral Tweet Of Her Smoothie And Says, ‘Thrilled To Know I Am Awesome At Everything That I Do'

Off late, Bollywood's ace actress Kangana Ranaut has dropped a post on her Twitter dropping a picture of a self-made smoothie… But this tweet created a lot of buzz on social media and a few netizens said that the 'Queen' actress copied the images from 'Google' and dropped them on her Twitter…

It all starts off with tweet, where she posted a tasty bowl of smoothie…

There is nothing I appreciate more than self made food, here's my very own personal recipe a summer smoothie for breakfast with lots of organic honey nuts and fruits ❤️#Tejas pic.twitter.com/UVqVkfx6Lh — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 4, 2021

Hahahaha can't believe some people are mistaking this picture from my van this morning for some international professional chef's famous blog, I knew I am good but sooo good like a professional.... seriously had no clue. Thrilled to know I am awesome at everything that I do ❤️ pic.twitter.com/hmBok2Rr0S — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 4, 2021

Well, after she posting these images, many netizens started trolling her saying that she used the Google images for the smoothie.

All the influencers accounts automatically get memes to post mocking or making fun of everything I do, in this case this fake edit being spread claiming that I lied about cooking, this may seem frivolous on surface but deep down it's made to damage one's credibility and dignity.. pic.twitter.com/dTpLfJgBm5 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 4, 2021

Just last week I lost more than 5 lakh followers on Instagram,this is mafia racket,they gang up on you boycott you and if that leaves you happy and content they ruin your image and brand that's how they killed Shushant,that's how they harass outsiders who don't need them for work https://t.co/0L8ine4UIM — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 4, 2021

The man behind this particular social media smear campaign is a jilted obsessed lover I had a small fling with, he is faking a high profile relationship but won't marry the kid cause he has many skeletons in his closet, I will reveal his name with solid proofs, hang in there 🙂 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 4, 2021

Kangana also applauded a netizen who came in support for her…

Not hatred I genuinely believe they don't hate me, it's those naughty 20 ruppees they get per tweet for spreading fake propaganda and smear campaigns against me which are the real culprit. https://t.co/a9FIUDGc7L — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 4, 2021

Speaking about Kangana's work front, she will be next seen in 'Thalaivi' and 'Tejas' movies.