Kangana Shares Quotes On ‘Loyalty’ And Says, 'Who Isn't Loyal To Parents Will Never Be Loyal To Nation'

Bollywood's ace actress Kangana Ranaut always stays active on social media. She is back to home after wrapping up the shooting schedule of her upcoming movie. Well, she shared a beautiful video recording Koel's voice and is happily spending time in her balcony. She also shared her thought of the day on 'Loyalty' and expressed her views to the netizens.





Who isn't loyal to parents will never be loyal to the nation or to lover, disloyalty becomes an inbuilt trait and start to feed on our confidence like termites. Loyality isn't something others need it is the fuel of our own integrity, most important to live well #thoughtoftheday — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 18, 2021





Off late, as she is back to home after completing the busy shooting schedule, she shared a video of Koel's voice and said she is happy to be back home…





This little koyal telling me many things I failed to hear for so long ....

I always said I live alone suddenly finding many who were always there but in my hectic life I never realised ❤️

Lovely to be home with my new but slightly annoying friend ❤️ pic.twitter.com/UStr00uf5A — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 18, 2021





Kangana also expressed her views on Delhi Chief Minister Aravind Kejriwal's letter to Prime Minister about the prevailing Covid-19 situation in the nation capital…





In short बचाओ बचाओ बचाओ.... मोदी जी बचाओ.... हमने जितना रायता फैलाना था फैला दिया है.... अब आप इसे साफ़ करो... ये रहा रायता और ये आपकी दिल्ली, सम्भालो । ha ha

घुमा फ़ीरा की बोलने से सिर्फ़ बात बदल सकती है उसका मतलब नहीं @ArvindKejriwal https://t.co/7SeD2f3X1U — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 18, 2021





On the other hand, Kangana also threw a piece of advice to Karik Aaryan who is removed by Karan Johar from Dostana 2 movie.





Kartik has come this far on his own, on his own he will continue to do so, only request to papa jo and his nepo gang club is please leave him alone like Shushant don't go after him and force him to hang himself. Leave him alone you vultures, get lost chindi nepos... https://t.co/VJioWHk38i — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 16, 2021





Kartik no need to be scared of these chillars.... after doing nasty articles and releasing announcements blaming only your attitude for fall out this moron wants to maintain dignified silence. They spread same stories of drug addiction and unprofessional behaviour for SSR also — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 16, 2021





Know that we are with you, the one who did not make you can't break you either,today you must be feeling lonely and targeted from all corners. No need to feel so,every one knows this drama queen JO, you will do very well dear, trust your instincts and be disciplined. much love ❤️ — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 16, 2021





Speaking about Kangana's work front, her Thalaivi movie is ready to release while she is also the part of Tejas, Dhaakad and Manikarnika part 2 films.