Kapoor's Sisters Mischief: How To Annoy Your Sister In This Quarantine Period?

Well, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are enjoying their lockdown time happily with the family. Be it photoshoots or painting, these sisters are making everything possible with their creativity.

Well, Janhvi stays active on social media and shares her updates with her fans… Today, she came up with another funny video and made us laugh out loud.

This video is named as 'How To Annoy Your Sister In Quarantine Time?' by our dear 'Dhadak' star!!!

Yes… Having a look at this video, you will get a clear idea!!!

In this post, Janhvi shared a few funny videos and images where she is seen annoying her dear sissy Khushi… In the first image, both sisters are posing to cams.



The second one is the video, where Janhvi is annoying Khushi and uttering that, "Khushi I'm falling, pull me up…"

The third one is also funny… Janhvi is irritating her sis asking for a snap…

The fourth one is too good! These sisters are seen playing on the bed!!!

Coming to the fifth one, Janhvi is seen practising her dance steps and reminiscing them…

Finally, the fifth one is an amazing image with both sisters posing to cam with a winsome smile!!!