Live
Just In
Karan Johar reflects on ‘Kindness’ amid social media criticism
Renowned Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar, often targeted by online trolls, recently expressed his thoughts on the fading virtue of kindness. Taking to Instagram stories, Karan remarked that kindness has become a "limited edition emotion" in today's world.
He wrote, “Kindness was once a virtue... now it's a limited edition emotion... it's never in stock and there are way too many replicas!”
This isn’t the first time Karan has voiced his concerns about social media culture. Previously, he questioned the excessive consumption of short-form content, asking, “Is there a rehab for reels?” In an earlier post, he addressed avid reel watchers, implying that their reduced attention spans were affecting traditional mediums like books.
Despite his online musings, Karan remains active in the industry and is set to host the prestigious 25th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards. Expressing his excitement, he shared, “IIFA is more than just an awards show—it’s a celebration of Indian cinema’s global influence. Hosting this milestone event in Jaipur, Rajasthan, a city rich in heritage, is truly special.”
Additionally, IIFA 2025 will feature a heartfelt tribute by Kareena Kapoor to her legendary grandfather, Raj Kapoor, honoring his cinematic legacy.