Karan Johar Teams Up With Viacom18 Studios For 4 Movies

It's good news for all the movie buffs… Ace production houses of Bollywood, Karan Johar led Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios have announced their partnership for 4 movies. Well, these 4 projects are also the most-awaited ones holding the star cast. Karan shared this happy news with all his fans through his Twitter page.



It's time to usher in new & fresh stories and pave way to an exhilarating time for Indian cinema! Excited to have @Viacom18Studios, steered by @AndhareAjit as our pillars of strength! See you at the movies🎬@apoorvamehta18 @DharmaMovies pic.twitter.com/6zQ8aj1yyK — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 22, 2021

In this picture, Karan Johar posed with Apoorva Mehta who is the CEO & Producer - Dharma Productions and Ajit Andhare, Chief Operating Officer, Producer Viacom18 Studios.

He also wrote, "It's time to usher in new & fresh stories and pave way to an exhilarating time for Indian cinema! Excited to have @Viacom18Studios, steered by @AndhareAjit as our pillars of strength! See you at the movies @apoorvamehta18 @DharmaMovies".



Even Bollywood's trade analyst Taran Adarsh also confirmed the news and shared it on his Twitter page.

Speaking about the 4 projects, the first one is Karan Johar directorial, 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' which has an ensemble cast of Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. Coming to the second one, it is Raj Mehta's Jug Jugg Jeeyo which has Anil Kapoor, Neetu Singh Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. Now, the third one is Shakun Batra's untitled next movie that has Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa in the prominent roles. Finally, the fourth one is Shashank Khaitan's next, having Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani & Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles. Aren't these movies the most-awaited ones???

Well, on this special occasion Karan Johar spoke about his partnership and said, "In Viacom18 Studios and Ajit, we have a partner who not only shares our vision in storytelling but also has our approach to differentiated cinema. Dharma Productions has been committed to entertaining movie-goers the world over with every film and this partnership will further enable it."

Even Apoorva Mehta, CEO, Dharma Productions also shared his ideology and doled out, "The partnership with Viacom18 Studios is a significant step for Dharma as together we gear up to bring back the best of Hindi cinema to theatrical audiences. We believe that strategic alliances are the way forward for the film industry and this partnership is the stepping-stone to a long-term alliance."

Finally, Ajit Andhare, COO, Viacom18 Studios, spoke to the media and said, "As Viacom18 Studios scales up and begins a new chapter, we are looking at key partnerships with creators who shape mainstream entertainment. Collaborating to build a slate of films further strengthens our long-term association with Karan and Dharma Productions."

Well, all these 4 movies will be released in a span of 18-24 months.