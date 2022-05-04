Karan Johar's Blockbuster Show 'Koffee With Karan' Season 7 Will Only Air On Digital Platform

Bollywood's ace filmmaker Karan Johar dropped a post in the morning stating that the Koffee With Karan show has ended and shocked all his fans. But a few minutes ago, he dropped another post and stated that season seven of this show will now be aired only on Disney Plus Hotstar OTT platform.

This post reads, "Koffee with Karan will not be returning… on TV! Because every great story needs a good twist, I'm delighted to announce that season 7 of Kofee with Karan will stream exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar! The biggest movie stars from across India will return to the couch to spill the beans while drinking some Koffee. There will be games, there will be rumours put to rest – and there will be conversations that go deep, about love, loss and everything we've all been through over the last few years. Kofee With Karan, 'streaming' soon, only on Disney+ Hotstar. Toodles! – Karan Johar".

Dropping the post, he also wrote, "EVEN MORE IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT TO MAKE #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaran @disneyplushotstar".

Karan also said, "The beans have been roasting long enough, and it is now time to finally brew them. It is an all-new season of Koffee With Karan and I cannot wait for my friends and guests to make a run for the esteemed coffee hamper as the audience watches the show only on Disney+ Hotstar this time. Viewers can expect this season to be more entertaining with fun segments, style, coming closer to your favorite stars, filled with glam and wit, making it bigger and better."

This is the morning post of Karan Johar… It reads, "Hello, Koffee With Karan has been a part of my life and yours, for 6 seasons now. I'd like to think we made an impact and even found our place in pop culture history. And so, it is with a heavy heart that I announce that Koffee With Karan will not be returning. - Karan Johar."

So guys, get ready to witness the season 7 of Kofee with Karan soon on Disney+ Hotstar!