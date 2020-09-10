Karanvir Bohra Supports Ankita Lokhande And Stands By Her Side

Small screen handsome actor Karanvir Bohra supported Ankita Lokhande and stood by her side in this hard time… It is all known that Ankita dropped a note on her Instagram account yesterday and made us know how she being targeted in Sushant Singh's suicide case. Well, Karan also took to his Instagram and left a note doled out that, he is always with her…

In this tweet, he wrote, "I've known u back when u & Sushant were together, @lokhandeankita I've seen how loving & responsible u were with him. If things didn't work out, they didn't work out, but it's sad 2c individuals taking personal jibes without knowing you and him. #istandwithyou #Ankita Lokhande.

He also said we are always with you @@lokhandeankita ❤️. Ankita also replied to this post and commented: "Thanku so much Karan ❤️".

It was just yesterday Ankita took to her Instagram and dropped along note slammed Rhea Chakraborty for supporting Sushant's drug abuse. Through this post, Ankita Lokhande who is always fighting for justice and supporting Sushant's family said she is facing a few bad comments from the haters. But, finally, she took to her Instagram and put out all her words and also stated that she has faith in Maharashtra Government and Central Government too.

Not only Karan, but Ankita is also receiving support from all corners of the country… She is facing a lot of troubles and is also in trauma since Sushant's suicide. He killed himself on 14th June and gave a huge shock to all the Indian Film Industry.