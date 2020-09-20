Kareena Kapoor Drops A Positive Note Prepping Up For Her 40th Birthday

Bollywood's glam doll Kareena Kapoor is all set to celebrate her 40th birthday tomorrow i.e on 21st September, 2020. Well, this B-Town beauty is all excited to celebrate her birthday in a gala way. Thus, she took to her Instagram and dropped a beautiful note expressing her happiness as she is going to turn 40.

In this post, Kareena dropped a throwback pic where she posed to cams in all smiles. This monochrome pic stole the hearts!!! Kareena also wrote, "As I enter my 40th year... I want to sit back, reflect, love, laugh, forgive, forget and most importantly pray and thank the strongest force up there for giving me the strength and thank my experiences and decisions for making me the woman I am... Some right, some wrong, some great, some not so... but still, hey BIG 40 make it BIG ❤️❤️".



Through this post, she made us know how she wants to enjoy her life in this 40th year also… Yes! 40 is big but our dear Kareena made it great with all her hard work and ace acting skills.



Our dear Bebo also shared a glimpse of her birthday preparations on her Instagram stories and made us go mouth-watering showing us the delectable 'Kababs'.





In this post, Kareena shared the glimpse of tasty kebabs being made by her bestie Reena Pillai Gupta.



Kareena Kapoor is now enjoying her second pregnancy to the core. Both Saif and Kareena confirmed this news a few days back releasing a joint statement.



Coming to Kareena's work front, she will be next seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. Due to Covid-19, the film's release is postponed to December 2021.

