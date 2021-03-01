Kareena Kapoor Khan Drops Her First Selfie Post Delivery And Looks Radiant

Bollywood's ace actress Kareena Kapoor Khan who gave birth to her second son a few days ago is all happy and also dropped her first selfie post-delivery on her Instagram… She was seen glowing and radiant in the latest pic and stunned all her fans…

In this pic, Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen enjoying the sun-kissed aura… Her modish hat and black goggles gave her a radiant look. She also wrote, "Oh hello there... 👯‍♀️👯‍♀️❤️❤️Missed you all".

Bollywood's power couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are blessed with a baby boy a couple of days ago at the Breach Candy hospital on the wee hours of 21st February, 2021… Saif Ali Khan dropped an official statement and shared this happy news with all his fans…

"We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well wishers for their love and support."

Last year, this power couple have announced the happy news of pregnancy through a joint statement… "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !!Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support". Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor said it in a statement.

Even Kareena's father Randhir Kapoor also confirmed the rumours and doled out that, "I hope it's true and if so, I would be very happy. Doh bachche toh hone chahiye (One should have two children) to give each other company".

After a while, when he was asked about newborn baby's features, he said, "Mujhe toh saare bachche ek jaise lagte hain (I think all babies look alike)." When we prodded, Randhir said, "Well, they were all saying there that he looks like his elder brother Taimur."

When Randhir Kapoor was asked about Taimur's happiness, he said, "Oh! He's delighted. He is very happy about having a little brother. In fact, even Saif is excited. He is very happy, so is my daughter, and I just bless them all from the core of my heart."