Karthik Aaryan- Kaira Advani’s ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ bags good amount on day one
Blockbuster pair Karthik Aaryan and Kiaira Advani is now back with the romantic drama “Satyaprem Ki Katha.” The movie which released yesterday opened to positive reviews mostly and the word of mouth has also been equally good. Sameer Vidwans is the director.
The movie performed very well on day one and collected 9.25 crores nett at the box office. Bakrid holiday has also helped the movie to post a good day one number. Most recently Bollywood attained a superhit with “Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.” “Satyaprem Ki Katha” can also become a superhit provided if it performs consistently.
The movie is jointly produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Namah Pictures. Gajraj Rao, Supriya Pathak, and Siddharth Randeria played supporting roles. Pen Marudhar Entertainment distributed the movie.