Karthik Aryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 leaked online on Tamilrockers and Movierulz

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a 2022 Indian Hindi-language comedy horror film directed by Anees Bazmee and written by Aakash Kaushik. It was produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under the banner T-Series and Murad Khetani under the banner Cine1 Studios.A spiritual successor to Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007) starring Akshay Kumar, the film stars Kartik Aaryan, Tabu, Kiara Advani, and Rajpal Yadav. Set 15 years from the prequel, it centers on Ruhan, a fraud psychic, who is brought in to deal with the mystery of Manjulika and her revival in the Thakur palace, but he unintentionally aggravates problems.

Principal photography began in October 2019 and filming was completed in February 2022. Primarily filmed in an actual mansion in Lucknow, other shooting locations included Mumbai and Manali. Aaryan lost his voice momentarily while performing for the film's climax sequence. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's soundtrack was composed by Pritam and Tanishk Bagchi, with lyrics written by Amitabh Bhattacharya, Sameer, Yo Yo Honey Singh and Mandy Gill. It features a remix single of the 2007 film's title track by Neeraj Shridhar.

Initially set for release on 31 July 2020, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was delayed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was theatrically released on Today.

