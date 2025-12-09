Kartik Aaryan reveals how he was convinced for ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ franchise

Kartik Aaryan has opened up about a surprising chapter in his career—the moment he almost walked away from the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise. Speaking at the Red Sea International Film Festival, the actor revealed that he wasn’t interested when the idea of a sequel to the 2007 hit was first pitched to him.

“When the film first came to me, there was no story — just a sequel idea. I wasn’t keen,” Kartik recalled, admitting that he didn’t immediately see the potential in the project.

However, things took a turn when T-Series head and producer Bhushan Kumar stepped in. Kartik credited Kumar for persuading him to take up the film and helping shape the project into what eventually became a massive success. “Bhushan sir convinced me, we worked on it, and everything changed. Today, wherever I go, kids call me Rooh Baba. I’m glad I eventually did it,” he said.

Kartik went on to headline Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022) and the recently released Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 (2024), both of which strengthened his mass appeal and cemented his connection with younger audiences.

The actor is now gearing up for his next release, Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri, a romantic comedy co-starring Ananya Panday. The film is set to hit theatres on December 25.