Kartik Aaryan swaps Range Rover for bicycle

Actor Kartik Aaryan, renowned for his roles in Bollywood, recently showcased his down-to-earth side by sharing a video of himself joyfully cycling despite owning a luxurious Range Rover SV car.

The 33-year-old star, best known for his performance in 'Satyaprem Ki Katha', recently acquired a brand new car reportedly priced at a staggering Rs 6 crore. However, in a refreshing display of simplicity, he was spotted cycling in a serene garden setting.

In the Instagram video, Kartik sported a casual yet trendy look, donning a white sleeveless T-shirt paired with black joggers. Adding a touch of style, he accessorized with black sunglasses and traditional kolhapuri chappals.

Accompanied by the caption "Ab soch raha hu set pe bhi cycle se hi jau" (Now thinking of going to the set on a cycle), Kartik showcased his carefree spirit as he rode the bicycle to the tune of 'O Maahi' by Arijit Singh, a song from the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Dunki'.

The heartwarming video resonated with fans, amassing 942K views and sparking humorous interactions in the comments section. Kartik's response to a fan's jest about his expensive car, "Abhi ek aur dost udhaar pe lek gaya hai.. ate hi batat hu" (Just lent another car to a friend, will let you know soon), showcased his affable nature.

As fans teased him about his car purchase and gym habits, Kartik maintained his playful banter, affirming his connection with his audience. Meanwhile, fans eagerly anticipate Kartik's upcoming projects, including Kabir Khan's sports drama ‘Chandu Champion’ and the highly anticipated 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'.