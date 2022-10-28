Kartik Aaryan Unveils The First Look Poster Of His New Movie Freddy

Bollywood's young and talented actor Kartik Aaryan is all busy with a handful of movies… He already completed the shooting of his upcoming movie Freddy and is now holding a couple of interesting films. Off late, he dropped the first look poster from the Freddy movie and showcased a glimpse of this intense thriller raising the expectations on the movie.

Kartik Aaryan shared the first look poster on his Instagram page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

First he dropped this poster and wrote, "Slow And Steady Wins The Race

Be ready to enter the world of #Freddy

First look Aa raha hai

@disneyplushotstar @alayaf @ghoshshashanka @ektarkapoor @shobha9168 @jayshewakramani @ipritamofficial

@bhavinisheth @kamera002 #Parveezshaikh @aseemarrora @kamil_irshad_official @balajimotionpictures @nlfilms.india @nh_studioz @tips @kumartaurani @gauravbose_vermillion @praveenkaushal08 @houseofaweindia".

In this poster, a fake tooth set with a red flower which is seen placed on a tortoise.

This is the first look poster… Kartik Aaryan is seen holding the tooth set wearing a glove to hand which had blood marks. He introduced himself as "Dr Freddy Ginwala. Appointments opening soon #Freddy".

This movie marks the collaboration of young glam doll Alaya F and Kartik Aaryan. The shooting of this movie is wrapped up last year September itself and the makers also shared the wrap-up party pics on social media.

Freddy movie is directed by Shashanka Ghosh and is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the Balaji Motion Pictures banner. It will be directly released on the popular OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. The release date will be announced soon!

Kartik Aaryan is also part of Shehzada movie which is the Hindi remake of Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo movie. He also signed a new movie 'Satyaprem Ki Katha.