Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ Is Postponed To May To Avoid The Clash With Big Movies Like RRR

A couple of days ago, the makers of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Ali Advani's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' announced that the movie will be released on 25th March, 2022. But as RRR, Radhe Shyam, Bheemla Nayak, Jhund, Gangubai Kathiawadi and a few other big movies are lined-up to release in February, March and April, the release date of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is pushed to May. This news is announced by the makers through social media.

Along with sharing the release date poster, they also wrote, "Mark your calendars! They are all set to re-open the doors of the Haveli

#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 releasing on 20th May 2022! Starring @kartikaaryan, @kiaraaliaadvani and @tabutiful; produced by #BhushanKumar, @muradkhetani and #KrishanKumar; directed by @aneesbazmee and written by @farhadsamji & #AakashKaushik".

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 movie is helmed by Aneez Bazmee and is produced by Bhushan Kumar under the T-Series banner. This movie has Sanjay Mishra, Rajpal Yadav, Milind Gunaji, Rajesh Sharma in important roles while Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Ali Advani and Tabu are the lead actors.

Earlier Anees spoke to the media about the delay in the shooting and said, "We had planned to complete the shoot in four to five months, but due to the pandemic, the schedule stretched for almost two years. We had got dates of all our actors to finish the film in four months, but everything went for a toss".

This movie is a sequel to the Bhool Bhulaiya which had Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in lead roles. This was a remake to the Telugu movie Chandramukhi. This horror movie's sequel has many expectations on it and as said earlier the two songs from the movie will be remade and Tabu will shake the leg for one of them.