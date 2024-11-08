Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ Surpasses Rs 150 Crore in Just a Week

Kartik Aaryan's much-anticipated horror-comedy, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3,’ made an impressive impact at the box office during its first week, achieving a major milestone in Indian cinema. Released on November 1, the film captivated audiences nationwide, especially with its release coinciding with Diwali. Despite facing stiff competition from the multi-starrer ‘Singham Again,’ ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ earned a remarkable Rs 158.25 crore by the end of Day 7.

‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ began its journey with a powerful opening weekend. As per early estimates, the film collected Rs 9.5 crore on Thursday, marking its seventh day in theaters. This consistent performance, with only an 11% drop from Wednesday’s earnings, pushed the film’s lifetime net collections in India to Rs 158.25 crore, setting a new personal best for Kartik Aaryan by surpassing the Rs 150-crore mark in just a week. With the momentum sustained, industry analysts expect the movie to cross Rs 200 crore in the upcoming days.

In just six days, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ outperformed lifetime collections of popular movies like Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar (Rs 149.05 crore) and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani (Rs 153.6 crore). The third installment of this hit franchise continues to attract viewers, exceeding the performance of movies with longer theatrical runs, proving its significant appeal.

This installment marks an exciting continuation of the beloved ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ franchise, which first launched in 2007 with Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan. Seventeen years later, Vidya Balan returns to her iconic role as Manjulika, joined by new addition Madhuri Dixit and fresh talent Triptii Dimri. Fans were thrilled to see Vidya reprise her role, while Madhuri’s entry added another layer of excitement to the plot.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ brings back the mystery and thrill of the haunted mansion, blending spine-chilling horror with doses of humor. Kartik Aaryan’s portrayal of Rooh Baba earned high praise, with audiences applauding his performance. The ensemble cast, featuring Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, and Triptii Dimri, along with popular comedians like Vijay Raaz, Sanjay Mishra, and Ashwini Kalsekar, added depth to the storyline. Each cast member contributed to the film’s charm, resulting in a well-rounded cinematic experience that resonated with audiences.

With ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ showing no signs of slowing down, it stands as a powerful contender to break more records in the coming days. Thanks to a well-crafted blend of horror and comedy and a stellar cast, the film has won over fans and critics alike. As it approaches the Rs 200-crore milestone, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ solidifies its place as one of the top box-office successes of the year.