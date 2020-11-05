Karwa Chauth 2020: Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon And Shriya Saran Have Broken Their Fast After Witnessing The Moon

Most of the Bollywood couples have celebrated the auspicious 'Karwa Chauth' festival with much joy… From keeping fast from sunrise to dawn and dressing up in statement red attires, all the beautiful ladies of B-Town have turned up the festive mode and prayed for the wellness of their family. Shilpa Shetty, Pinky Roshan, Raveena Tandon, Debina, Shriya Saran, Ankita Lokhande and a few others have dropped their pics on social media and made their fans a part of their gala celebration.

Raveena Tandon

This B-Town ace actress has celebrated the 'Karwa Chauth' festival virtually. She broke the fast holding the mobile in her hand… Her husband Amil is far away on this special day but couldn't break the festive spirit.





Raveena is seen breaking the fast and looking at her husband's face through the 'net' by connecting with him virtually. She looked classy in the red kurti and was all happy!!!

Shilpa Shetty Kundra





Such an adorable video… Shilpa has made us witness the whole ritual of 'Karwa Chauth' and broke her fast witnessing her husband Raj Kundra's face through the net placing the diya on it. Even Raj kept fast for Shilpa and this revealed the strong bond of this power couple… This couple is keeping a fast for each other on this special day since 11 years… Shilpa also wrote, "Karva Chauth: Breaking the fast ❤️

Today was dedicated to the man who is a true representative of who a 'partner' should be. He fasts with me( since 11 years) stands by me through thick & thin, and makes life beautiful in the most amazing ways imaginable. Thank you for everything, @rajkundra9. I love you, Cookie ❤️

Happy Karva Chauth!".





We all know that, Sunita Kapoor has arranged a get-together on this special occasion and all the beautiful ladies are seen exchanging their plates along with listening to the story. Shilpa also wrote, "Verified

Karva Chauth: Puja & Katha 🙏🏻❤️

Our customary photo with the KC gang... after our puja and katha.

Have to say this year was different, but we all got tested and were negative 😅, a prerequisite to attend but appreciated by us all.

Thank you, @kapoor.sunita, for having us over and always being the bestest host. Love you.

Happy Karva Chauth, ladies."





Here is another beautiful pic of the cute couple Raj and Shilpa…

Shriya Saran





Shriya has etched her hands with beautiful mehndi on this special day and also dropped a couple of wedding pics wishing all her fans a 'Happy Karwa Chauth'.

Ankita Lokhande





Ankita has dropped a couple of beautiful pics on this special day and she is seen draped up in a designer red saree. She posed along with her pet and made us go awe with her traditional style statement.





Ankita also wished a 'Happy Karwa Chauth' for all her fans!!!

Maneish Paul





Maniesh has posted a cute pic along with thanking his wife and wished all his fans on this special day… He also showed off gratitude for all the women and wrote, "She has been keeping a fast for me every karwa chauth for the last 14 years and all i could manage was to eat fast hahahah ( i cant keep fasts as they make me slow and low😜😜🤣🤣) but thanks @sanyuktap ...HUGE RESPECT! Loads of love...and sach mein everytime i ate today i remembered you😜😜 happy karwa chauth to all the women in the world who follow this tradition...🙏🏻🙏🏻 #mp #love #life #wife #traditions #respectwomen #regard".

Arjun Bijlani





Another cute couple of Bollywood's small screen… They look awesome together in this pic and celebrated the 'Karwa Chauth' with much joy dressing up in traditional attires.

Pinkie Roshan





She has already dropped her 'Karwa Chauth' preparations pics and now she shared another beautiful pic of decorated 'Thali' after 'Moon' has made his presence… "#andddddd the moon is out shining bright and to give all of us joy peace love gratitude and value everything in your lfe#".





And here is the gorgeous Pinky who is looked ultimate in the red saree…

Tahira Kashyap





Ayushmann's heartthrob Tahira also celebrated 'Karwa Chauth' happily and posed to cams with the glimpse of the moon. She also wrote, "Opening up my heart to the moon!❤️ Within the same city and yet a long distance one this year too @ayushmannk FaceTiming this day has become an every year ritual

📸 by the 8 year old who told me how to pose for this one!"

Looking at her wife, Ayushmann has called her so pretty and dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

Anita H Reddy





Well, as Anita is pregnant, she was not able to keep a fast today… But she dropped a cute pic along with her husband!!!

Gurmeet Chaudhary





Ace TV actor Gurmeet also posted a few pics along with his wife Debina and looked all happy celebrating 'Karwa Chauth' after witnessing the moon.

Hope all of them had a great celebration on this special day…