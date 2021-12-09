Katrina – Vicky Kaushal Wedding: Manjeet Maan Says The Couple Looked Stunning

All the eyes of netizens are eagerly waiting for the wedding pics of Bollywood's power couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. Well, according to the sources, finally, Katrina and Vicky Kaushal tied a knot a few minutes ago and now they are gearing up for an evening reception. They also said, beautiful bride stunned all and sundry with her bridal charm.

Singer Gurdas Maan's wife Manjeet Maan attended the wedding of this beautiful pair and said, "It was very nice, and they were looking beautiful. The wedding and other rituals are done, and now there is a reception in the evening. We hope and pray that they remain happy, as that is most important, and of course remain healthy too. Sham ji (Kaushal, Vicky's father) is very happy, and so is everyone in their family. They have a lot of people who love them. Our blessings are always with them. Bachon ke liye toh hota hi hai na".

Earlier, she also blessed the couple doling out, "Both are getting married and we are wishing them all the best. Dono future mein bahut acha saath nibhayein, acha kaam karein, aur apne parents ka naam roshan karein (In the future, they should support each other, do good work and make their parents proud). Even during Vicky's film release, Maan saab had gone for it's press conference. So we are like a family".

Speaking about the bridal outfits of Katrina and Vicky, they both looked awesome as Kat opted to go with custom-made Sabyasachi pink lehenga and reached the 'mandap' in a beautiful traditional Rajsthani doli while Vicky wore a pink sherwani matching his bride and reached the mandap in a vintage car. His baaratis included Angad Bedi, Sunny Kaushal and his family members.

Well, the gala wedding of Katrina and Vicky was attended by Bollywood celebs like Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Angad Bedi, Neha Dhupia, Sharvari Wagh and Radhika Madan. The event took place at Six Senses Fort Barwara Palace, Rajasthan. All the guests arrived to the venue a couple of days ago itself and also enjoyed the gala Mehndi and Sangeet functions.

Well, as of now the wedding is completed and now, we need to wait for the news regarding the gala reception!