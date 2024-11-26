Keerthy Suresh in sultry avatar for Bollywood debut ‘Baby John’

Keerthy Suresh, widely celebrated for her versatile performances in South cinema, has turned heads with her glamorous transformation in the Bollywood film Baby John. Starring opposite Varun Dhawan, this film marks Keerthy’s much-anticipated debut in Hindi cinema. A remake of the Tamil blockbuster Theri, Baby John promises to showcase a new side of the Mahanati actress.

The first song, Nain Matakka, was released today, revealing Keerthy’s ultra-glamorous look and sizzling chemistry with Varun Dhawan. Known for her reserved on-screen persona in South films, Keerthy raises the bar in this peppy dance number. Her stunning transformation, paired with Diljit Dosanjh and Dhee’s electrifying vocals set to Thaman’s upbeat composition, is a visual and auditory treat. The song is already creating waves for Keerthy’s bold and glamorous moves, setting a high benchmark for her Bollywood entry.

Produced by Atlee, Baby John also features Wamiqa Gabbi and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. Keerthy Suresh previously teased a more glamorous side in Ma Ma Mahesha from Sarkaru Vaari Paata, but Nain Matakka takes her sizzling appeal to new heights.

Set to release on December 25, Baby John has become one of the most awaited Bollywood films this year. Fans are eager to see how this glamorous reinvention will fare at the box office and whether Keerthy’s Bollywood debut will open new doors in her career.