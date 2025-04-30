Kesari Chapter 2 Box Office Collection Day 12: Akshay Kumar's Film Crosses ₹70 Crore Milestone

Akshay Kumar’s Kesari Chapter 2 has crossed the ₹70 crore mark at the domestic box office, collecting ₹2.5 crore on its 12th day, according to data from Sacnilk. The film’s total earnings now stand at ₹70.65 crore.

The film registered an overall 15.57% Hindi occupancy on Tuesday, April 29. Morning shows saw a turnout of 7.48%, while afternoon and evening shows reached 14.53% and 16.40%, respectively. The night shows performed the best, recording an occupancy of 23.88%.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh noted the film's steady performance on its second Monday, boosted by promotional offers like the BOGO (Buy One Get One) ticket deal and the #BlockbusterTuesdays initiative offering tickets for just ₹99.

Sharing box office figures on X (formerly Twitter), Adarsh wrote:

“Kesari Chapter 2 [Week 2] – Fri ₹4.05 cr, Sat ₹7.20 cr, Sun ₹8.14 cr, Mon ₹2.65 cr. Total: ₹68.58 cr. India biz. Nett BOC.”

Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, Kesari Chapter 2 is inspired by the book The Case That Shook The Empire by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat. The film revisits the events surrounding the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre and follows the real-life legal crusade of Justice C. Sankaran Nair against the British Empire.

Akshay Kumar stars as Nair, with R Madhavan playing Advocate Neville McKinley. The cast also includes Ananya Panday, Regina Cassandra, Simon Paisley Day, and Alexx O’Nell. The film is produced by Dharma Productions, Leo Media Collective, and Cape of Good Films.