‘Kesari Veer’ trailer roars with valor and devotion

Panorama Studios has unveiled the powerful trailer for Kesari Veer, a historical drama that sheds light on one of India’s unsung heroes—Hamirji Gohil. With the evocative tagline, “Dharm Ki Raksha, Aastha Ka Sankalp, Aur Somnath Ki Pavitr Bhumi Ka Gaurav,” the trailer teases a grand cinematic journey rooted in valor, spiritual pride, and historical legacy.

Slated for a global theatrical release on May 16, 2025, Kesari Veer brings together a stellar ensemble including Suniel Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, Sooraj Pancholi, and Akanksha Sharma. The film is directed by Prince Dhiman, with Kanubhai Chauhan serving as co-director and producer.

Set against the backdrop of medieval India, the story chronicles Hamirji Gohil’s resistance against the Tughlaq Empire, as he fights to protect the sanctity of the revered Somnath Temple—an emblem of enduring faith that faced repeated invasions throughout history.

The trailer impresses with sweeping visuals, fierce battle scenes, and a deeply spiritual undertone. With chants of “Har Har Mahadev” echoing through epic war sequences, Kesari Veer promises to be a film that celebrates not just physical heroism, but the power of unwavering devotion and cultural identity.

At a time when audiences are seeking stories steeped in historical pride and national legacy, Kesari Veer positions itself as more than a film—it is a cinematic tribute to dharma, courage, and resilience. All eyes are now on May 2025 for its theatrical debut.