Kiara Ali Advani And Siddharth Malhotra's Wedding Video Is No Less Than A Fairy Tale

Bollywood's ace actors and love birds Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Ali Advani never revealed their bond in the media. They managed to keep it under wraps. Finally, they tied the knot on 7th February, 2023 at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer amid close family members and besties of the film industry. They completely enjoyed the haldi, mehndi, sangeet and other wedding rituals and are also all set to host a grand reception party in Mumbai. Already the beautiful couple shared the wedding pics on social media and now they dropped a beautiful video and showcased the magical moments of this grandeur wedding…



The wedding Filmer shared the beautiful video and treated all the fans of this cute Jodi…

The video starts off with the beautiful bride Kiara Ali Advani walking to the mandap dressed up in Manish Malhotra's regal pink-silver-hued lehenga. She walks to the mandap and dances on her favourite song "Ranjha…" teasing her handsome groom. Then they exchange the varmala and seal the kiss of love. Finally, they pose with folded hands and are all happy…

Along with sharing the video, they also wrote, "Very few humans are so generous with their love that they are willing to share it with the world. She wanted to walk towards Sidharth on 'Ranjha', which is their song. "But it's a sad song!" I argued. "But it's our song!" She maintained! So we rewrote the lyrics with respect to fit the situation we were in, and suddenly, everyone's dreams came true!"

Speaking about Kiara and Siddharth Malhotra's wedding trousseau, the pretty bride accentuated herself in a custom ombre and rose-shaded lehenga. It featured intricate embroidery detailing of the roman architecture, inspired by the special love the newlyweds share for the city of domes. Kiara's diamond are made of real swarvoski crystals and are embellished with ultra-fine hand-cut diamonds crafted with rare Zambian emeralds. Her diamond bangles, emerald studs, and heavy-neck-piece are just amazing!

Our dear handsome Siddharth Malhotra also best complimented his bride wearing a metallic gold sherwani with an exquisite royal lustre. The sherwani features our classic signatures, hints of ivory threadwork, gold zardozi and badla work, handcrafted with utmost finesse. He also accentuated his regal look with handcrafted Manish Malhotra Polki Jewellery by Raniwala 1881 studded with extremely fine uncut diamonds.