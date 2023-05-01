Kiara Ali Advani Celebrates The Wrap Up Moment Of ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ Movie

It is all known that Bollywood’s ace actors Kiara Ali Advani and Kartik Aaryan are all set to come up with a complete entertainer ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ movie. These two re-united for this movie after bagging a blockbuster with Bhool Bhuliaya 2. Being a romantic saga, Satyaprem Ki Katha movie is all set to hit the big screens in June… Off late, the shooting of this movie is wrapped up and Kiara celebrated the moment along with her whole team and dropped a few pics on her Instagram page…

Along with sharing the BTs shots and the pics of wrap-up party, Kiara also wrote, “And it’s a film wrap for Katha #SatyapremkiKatha. A film very close to my heart, a journey I will never forget, an experience I will cherish forever. Fortunate to have worked with the most passionate cast and crew who have put their heart and soul into our film.



I’ve made new friends on this journey who I will love and value forever. My director @sameervidwans Sir, you’ve created magic , @kartikaaryan @shareenmantri @karandontsharma I’ll miss the trinity @gajrajrao Sir @supriya_pathak_ ma’am @anooradha_patel Maasi @siddharthranderia Sir @shikhatalsania and our entire cast Thank you for making me a better performer with your stellar performances.. @kamera002 you’re the best🤍 @namahpictures @nadiadwalagrandson and team for making the journey soooo smooth… and to my very own squad Thank you for being my solid support through this challenging role @makeupbylekha @mehakoberoi @natashavohra6 @raveesh_dhanu @jubinrajeshdesai. Can’t wait to share our world with you in cinemas on the 29th of June”.

Casting Details:

• Kartik Aaryan as Satyaprem ‘Sattu’ Aggarwal

• Kiara Advani as Katha Desai

• Gajraj Rao as Sattu's father

• Supriya Pathak as Sattu's mother

Satyaprem Ki Katha movie is directed by Sameer Vidwans and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kishor Arora under the Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Namah Pictures banners. It will hit the theatres on 29th June, 2023!