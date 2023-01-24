KL Rahul – Athiya Wedding: Suniel Shetty Drops A Heart Warming Note And Is All Happy For His Daughter

It is all known that Bollywood's young actress Athiya Shetty and Indian cricketer KL Rahul tied the knot yesterday at Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse. The couple also officially shared their wedding pics and posed in front of the media treating all their fans. Off late, Athiya's father Suniel Shetty also shared a beautiful pic from his daughter's wedding and penned a heart-warming note on this special occasion.

He shared a beautiful image of his daughter Athiya and son-in-law Rahul from the wedding and wrote, "A hand to hold and a reason to believe because sometimes the right place is a person and the ingredients love and trust … congratulations and Godbless my bachchas @athiyashetty @klrahul".

This is the official post of KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty. They shared a few wedding pics and wrote, ""In your light, I learn how to love…". Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that's given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness."

Athiya's makeup artist Namrata Soni shared a beautiful image of bride and treated all her fans…

Along with sharing the image, she also wrote, "Brought a collective dream to life, yesterday! And it was surreal, to say the least. Love dwelling on minimalism".

Going with the details of Athiya's wedding lehenga, she picked the ace fashioner Anamika Khanna's beautiful outfit. The pink-hued lehenga has delicate chikankari work while Rahul wore an embroidered ivory suit.

Athiya's lehenga is a complete hand-made one and is accentuated with zardozi and jaali work. The dupatta is made of silk organza replete. During an interview, Anamika Khanna said, it took 10,000 long hours to create the lehenga. She also praised Athiya's for her amazing fashion sense!