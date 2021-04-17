Kollywood Actor Vivek Passes Away: Rajinikanth And Abhishek Bachchan Pay Tribute To This Laughter King

One of the best comedians of the Indian Film Industry Vivek passed away this morning. This shocking news has made all his fans and many of the Kollywood actors go teary-eyed. He was admitted in the hospital after suffering from a massive heart attack yesterday and there was also news that he was put on ECMO. But today early morning, he breathed his last and reached the heavenly abode.

Most of the actors from Rajinikanth to Madhavan, paid tribute to this ace actor through social media reminiscing their bond with him.

Rajinikanth









Rajinikanth

This post reads, "Chinna Kalaivaanar, social activist and my close friend Vivek's demise has broken my heart. The days when I worked with him for the film Sivaji are unforgettable. My deepest condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace."

AR Rahman





@Actor_Vivek can't believe you've left us ..May you rest in peace ..you've entertained us for decades ..your legacy will stay with us🌹 — A.R.Rahman #99Songs 😷 (@arrahman) April 17, 2021





AR Rahman

Abhishek Bachchan





Huge admirer of his work and sheer genius. We've lost a legend today. My condolences to Vivek sir's family, friends and fans. #RIPVivekSir — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) April 17, 2021





Abhishek Bachchan

Devi Sri Prasad





U wl live in our Hearts forever dear Sir🙏🏻💐#ripvivek pic.twitter.com/4ferfSsgDm — DEVI SRI PRASAD (@ThisIsDSP) April 17, 2021





Devi Sri Prasad

@Actor_Vivek Heartbreaking.. Greatest Comedian of our Times who always incorporated a Social Message into his COMEDY

I hav always been his diehard FAN. U wl live in our Hearts forever dear #ripvivek".

Madhavan





RIP @Actor_Vivek sir.Heart broken and stunned that you would embark on your heavenly journey so suddenly and early.The world is deprived of a truly good man who genuinely cared for everyone and everything in it. I will so miss your laughter, wisdom and care.The heavens are lucky pic.twitter.com/cb3QKyp5Ih — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) April 17, 2021





Madhavan

Tamannah Bhatia





I am deeply saddened by the loss we have encountered. My condolences to the family.

You will be dearly missed Vivek Sir. Rest in peace 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/00jhTYIcZK — Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) April 17, 2021





Shruti Hassan





So saddened by the untimely demise of @Actor_Vivek :( my deepest condolences to his loved ones and friends who shall miss him terribly! A great void shall be seen in the creative world today — shruti haasan (@shrutihaasan) April 17, 2021





Rakul Preet Singh







Shocked and saddened by the passing away of veteran actor #Vivek sir! 💔 My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones! May his soul rest in peace 🙏 — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) April 17, 2021





Well, Vivek received his first shot of COVID 19 vaccination on Thursday at a government hospital. There were rumours that he died after receiving the vaccine and it may be the cause behind his sudden death. But the doctors have made it clear that he died due to a massive heart attack this morning.

RIP Vivek…