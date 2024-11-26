Kriti Sanon opens up on nepotism: Talent will always prevail

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon shared her insights on nepotism during a masterclass. While acknowledging its existence, Kriti expressed a balanced perspective, stating that the issue extends beyond the film industry to audiences and media.

Kriti pointed out that the audience's fascination with star kids and the media's amplified coverage of them contribute significantly to nepotism. “The audience shows interest in star kids, and the media highlights them. This creates a cycle where the industry feels compelled to cast them. But ultimately, talent is the deciding factor. If you’re talented and connect with the audience, you will succeed. If not, it’s hard to survive,” Kriti explained.

Despite entering an industry often criticized for its favoritism, Kriti has carved her own path to stardom. Starting her career in Telugu cinema with Mahesh Babu’s 1-Nenokkadine, she transitioned to Bollywood with Heropanti, starring alongside Tiger Shroff. Her hard work and perseverance paid off when she won the National Award for Best Actress for her outstanding performance in Mimi.

Kriti's journey stands as a testament to her belief that talent and persistence can overcome industry barriers. Her take on nepotism resonates with her own rise in Bollywood, inspiring aspiring actors to focus on their craft.