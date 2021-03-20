Kriti Sanon Opens Up On Why She Was Silent After Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death

Bollywood's young actress Kriti Sanon has a great bond with the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. They both were seen together in the Raabta movie and also shared a good friendship. With the sudden demise of the 'Kai Po Che' actor, Kriti was shocked and also dropped a heartfelt note reminiscing him on her Instagram page. Off late, she spoke to the media and opened up on why she was silent and not the part of debates and discussions which were related to his death.

"At one point, there was so much noise around that I didn't want to be a part of it. It reached a point where people stopped being sensitive, and there was too much negativity around. I didn't want to be a part of that negativity."

She further added, "I knew what I felt about the situation and I wanted to keep that to myself. I didn't feel the need to talk to anyone about anything that I was feeling. Also, what you want to say, you can always say it on social media. You can write and express yourself instead of talking out loud."

Well, after knowing about Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, Kriti Sanon took to her Instagram and dropped a heartfelt post along with sharing a couple of beautiful clicks from the movie Raabta. "Sush.. I knew that your brilliant mind was your best friend and your worst enemy.. but it has broken me completely to know that you had a moment in your life where Dying felt easier or better than Living. I so wish you had people around you to get you past THAT moment, i wish you hadn't pushed the ones who loved you away..i wish i could have fixed that something which was broken inside you..I couldn't..

I wish so so many things....

A part of my heart has gone with you..💔 and a part will always keep you alive..

Never stopped praying for your happiness and never will..❤️".

Sushant Singh Rajput died on 14th June, 2020 by killing himself. He was seen hanged to the ceiling in his apartment. His sudden demise and that too being a suicide sent shock waves to the entire Bollywood.