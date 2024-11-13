‘Laapata Ladies’ gets renamed for Oscars

Kiran Rao's critically acclaimed film, previously titled Laapata Ladies, has been renamed Lost Ladies as it gears up for an Oscars campaign. The decision to change the title was made by producer Aamir Khan and his team to enhance the film’s recall value on the global stage. The film, which was chosen as India’s official entry for the 2025 Oscars, has generated significant buzz as one of the year’s most beautiful and celebrated cinematic works.

The announcement of the new title was made through the film’s social media handles, where a fresh poster was unveiled with the caption, “Presenting the official poster for Lost Ladies—a glimpse into the wild, heartfelt journey of Phool and Jaya!” The new title aims to resonate better with international audiences, positioning the film strongly in its quest for the Academy Award.

Lost Ladies stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, and Sparsh Srivastava in lead roles, with music composed by Ram Sampath. The film delves into the heartfelt stories of its characters, blending humor and emotion in a narrative that has won over both critics and audiences alike.

The rebranded Lost Ladies is set to be aggressively promoted in the lead-up to the Oscars, as the makers are determined to make an impact at the prestigious ceremony scheduled for March 3, 2025. With a renewed focus on its international campaign, Lost Ladies is poised to capture the hearts of the global audience.