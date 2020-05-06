Lockdown With Johars: It's From Closet To Bathroom!!!

The two little munchkins Roohi and Yash who turned into celebrities have finally left their father's closet… Yes! Karan Johar is just killing it with his amazing funny videos and making us go gaga over them.

From ruining Karan's closet to calling him Budda and making him Elephant to calling Amitabh Ji to rule out Corona, what they have not done???

Looking at Karan's Instagram page… One can just ROFL and have a happy time laughing out louder. Yes… These kids are rock stars making everyone forget the lockdown effects.

Today again Karan is back with another funny video and brought a smile on our faces… Have a look!

In this video, we can witness the three rock stars, Roohi, Yash and of course Karan!!! Finally, they have shifted to bathroom from Karan's closet. Roohi is seen saying the bathtub is useless and Karan agreed to her as she didn't use it either!!! Finally, Yash is seen opening the tap to make wash his dada…



Karan Johar… You are just awesome man!!! Please keep posting such videos and make us laugh heartfully!!!