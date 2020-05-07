Lockdown With The Johars: Yash In search Of Washing Machine

We all know how naughty the little munchkins Yash and Roohi are. These Johar clan rock stars always entertain all and sundry with all their naughty acts and fun-filled conversations.

Bollywood biggie and A-lister Karan Johar is adding fun to our quarantine lives with his funny videos. Till now he has shared myriads of videos and showed us how cute Yash and Roohi be at their home. Be it their singing skills or colouring or funny conversation with their Mumma, every video has its own tale of comedy which will entertain us to the core.

It was just yesterday, we have these kids in the bathroom and washing their dada Karan Johar. Today, they are back with another naughty tale and again returned to their favourite place Karan's wardrobe… Have a look!

In this video, Yash and Roohi are seen in Karan Johar's wardrobe. The little hero Yash is seen in search of the washing machine! Yes… This little boy has shown the digital locker and termed it as a washing machine! Lol… It made us go ROFL!!!

