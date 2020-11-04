Ludo: Abhishek Bachchan Drops A New Poster From This Multi-Starrer Movie

Ludo… This Anurag Basu directorial is now the most awaited movie on Bollywood. Being a multi-starrer and holding a star cast, the trailer itself made the noise with its intriguing plot. As we all know, 'Ludo' will hit the Netflix platform on 12th November, 2020, the makers are leaving no stone unturned in trying to capture the audience's attention and catch the right pulse of the movie buffs with awesome digital promotions. Off late, Abhishek Bachchan has dropped a new poster from the movie and dropped a candid pic with his little teammate…





Abhishek is seen all confused as the little one is enjoying the company of her kidnapper… She is seen sitting on the shoulders of Abhishek and enjoying the view… AB also wrote, "Ludo ka asli maza saath mein khelne mein hai. Aur mera teammate thoda hatke hai. Maza aayega! #Ludo premieres 12 November, only on Netflix."

Ludo movie is directed by Anurag Basu and bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu and Tani Basu under T-Series and Anurag Basu Productions banners. This flick has an ensemble cast of Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Rohit Saraf, Fatima Sana Sheikh, Sanya Malhotra, Pearle Maaney, Inayat Verma, Asha Negi and Shalini Vats.

The Netflix's summary of this movie reads, "Ludo is about the butterfly effect and how, despite all the chaos and crowd of the world, all our lives are inextricably connected. Starring an amazing ensemble cast of Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Rohit Saraf, Fatima Sana Sheikh, Sanya Malhotra, Pearle Maaney, Inayat Verma, Asha Negi and Shalini Vats, Ludo is four different stories tied together by unavoidable circumstances."

We all need to wait for 12th November as this multi-starrer flick will hit the Netflix OTT platform…