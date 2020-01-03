Ludo: Is It Rajkummar Rao???

After looking at the title, you may get confused that, is it Rajkummar Rao or any other actress… Rajkummar's latest movie 'Ludo' directed by Anurag Basu is creating hype with its unique posters.

Off late, the makers have released an amazing poster from the movie which has Rajkummar Rao dressed up as a female. Here is the poster for you… Have a look!





In this poster, Rajkummar Rao is all dressed up in a green Ghagra choli as a woman and on the other side, he is seen riding a bike. Well, this poster looks interesting and has made it trending on Twitter.

Ludo also has a star cast of Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Fatima Sana Sheikh, Sanya Malhotra, Pankaj Tripathi and Rohit Suresh Saraf. Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Anurag Basu under T-Series banner, this movie is slated to release on 24th April, 2020.