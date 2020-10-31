Ludo Second Single: ‘Hardum Humdum’ Song From This Movie Hits The Right Chord…

Ludo… We all know that it is an indoor game which can be played for 4 members. But here, Bollywood's ace director Anurag Basu picked this title for his multi-starrer movie and created hype among the audience. Having a star cast of Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Rohit Saraf, Fatima Sana Sheikh, Sanya Malhotra, Pearle Maaney, Inayat Verma, Asha Negi and Shalini Vats, this movie already caught the attention with its intriguing trailer. Now, the team is leaving no stone unturned in terms of digital promotions as the release date is nearing.The makers have unveiled the melodious second single "Hardum Humdum…" from this movie.Amid Covid-19 restrictions, this movie will be released on Netflix OTT platform on 12th November, 2020.

This melodious song is crooned by ace singer Arijit Singh and have amazing lyrics by poet Sayeed Quadri. The soothing music is composed by Pritam. This song shows off the love tale of Rajkummar Rao and Fatima Sana Sheikh. Even Abhishek Bachchan's bond with the little kid also brings a smile. On the other hand, even Aditya Roy Kapur's love story with Sanya Malhotra is also shown in this second single…

This Anurag Basu directorial is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar under T-Series and Anurag Basu productions banners. Being an Anurag Basu directorial and named after a popular indoor game, the story revolves around the 4 main characters in the movie just like the indoor game.

Well, Netflix's summary reads, "Ludo is about the butterfly effect and how, despite all the chaos and crowd of the world, all our lives are inextricably connected. Starring an amazing ensemble cast of Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Rohit Saraf, Fatima Sana Sheikh, Sanya Malhotra, Pearle Maaney, Inayat Verma, Asha Negi and Shalini Vats, Ludo is four different stories tied together by unavoidable circumstances."

Ludo movie will release on 12th November via Netflix OTT platform…