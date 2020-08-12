Maanayata Dutt Drops A Note And Request The Fans To Stop Believing Speculations Regarding Sanjay Dutt's Health

We all know that our dear Sanju Baba is diagnosed with lung cancer and that too in 3rd stage. Well, this news just shocked the whole Bollywood and all even his fans as well. Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanayata Dutt released a note on social media and requested all the fans to stay calm and give them space. She also hoped that, Sanjay Dutt will soon be fine.

Bollywood's Trade analyst Taran Adarsh dropped Maanayata's note on his Twitter handle… Have a look!

In this post, Maanayata wrote, "I thank everyone who has expressed their well wishes for Sanju's speedy recovery. We need all the strength and prayers to overcome this phase. There is a lot that the family has gone through in the past years but I am confident, this too shall pass. However, it is my heartfelt request to Sanju's fans to not fall prey to speculations and unwarranted rumours, but to just help us with their ongoing love, warmth and support.



Sanju has always been a fighter, and so has our family. God has yet again chosen to test us to overcome the challenges ahead. All we seek is your prayers and blessings, and we know we will emerge as winners on the other side, as we always have. Let us use this opportunity to spread light and positivity."

It was just yesterday that Sanjay Dutt took to social media and announced that he is taking a small break from his work due to the medical conditions. This made all his fans go shocked and after knowing that he is diagnosed with cancer, all of them are worried.

Well, according to sources, Sanjay Dutt will fly to the US for cancer treatment. He may undergo treatment in Singapore as well. He is looking out for a better option and will fly to abroad soon. Coming to the work front of Sanjay Dutt, his latest movie Sadak 2 will hit the Disney+ Hotstar screens on 28th August, 2020. This Mahesh Bhatt directorial has Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Pooja Bhatt in the lead roles.

Sanjay Dutt is a fighter and hope he will defeat this deadly cancer too…