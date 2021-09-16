Maidaan: Boney Kapoor Announces His Partnership With Hyderabad Football Club

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actor Ajay Devgn is all set to come up with a biopic 'Maidaan'. It showcases the life story of the legendary football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. Although the shooting has been wrapped up long back, the release date is postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Off late, the makers announced the release date and also stated that, Hyderabad Football club is working with the movie to give a boost to the football game in the city and the country.



Ajay Devgn shared this happy news on his Twitter page sharing a video on his Twitter page… Take a look!

#Maidaan is a story that every Indian must know! We hope the movie paves way for the next sporting superstars in the country. This partnership with @HydFCOfficial will strengthen our purpose to make Maidaan a movement that inspires the next generation. #HFCxMaidaan #HyderabadFC pic.twitter.com/KmM6Jqk68I — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 16, 2021

The news was announced today through a virtual press conference. This was attended by Varun Tripuraneni (Co-Owner, Hyderabad FC), Boney Kapoor (Producer, Maidaan), Amit Sharma (Director, Maidaan), Akash Chawla (Producer, Maidaan) and Arunava Joy Sengupta (Producer, Maidaan).

Well, Tripuraneni spoke to the media and said, "This partnership will celebrate the legacy of Syed Abdul Rahim Sahab, who has been an inspiration not only to the football players in Hyderabad, but across the footballing community in India. May it be from the times of Rahim Sahab to PV Sindhu, Hyderabad is known to have produced some of the finest sportsmen of our country who have contributed immensely to their respective sport and remain the pride of our nation."

He also added, "It is truly a proud moment for all of us at Hyderabad FC to be representing a city which has a rich history and legacy in sports. Our association with Maidaan will aid us in taking football to every corner of the country and promote the sport amongst young and aspiring football fanatics."

Boney Kapoor also shared this happy news doling out, "It is a natural fit as Maidaan brings forward the struggles and victories of Shri Syed Abdul Rahim just the way Hyderabad FC has overcome various challenges to rise from where they were in the league with sheer grit and determination. This is the beginning of a great friendship and partnership between two distinct entities."

Ajay will portray the title role in Maidaan movie stepping into the shoes of legendary coach Syed Abdul Rahim and Priyamani will be seen as the lead lady in this sports drama. The director Amit Ravindranath will roll us back to the 1950s where we will be made to witness the golden days of the Indian football team.

Maidaan will be produced by Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy Sengupta and Akash Chawla under Zee Studios and Bayview Projects LLP banners.

This movie will hit the big screens on 15th October, 2021 on the occasion of the Dussehra festival.