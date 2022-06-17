Makers Clear The Air On Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu And State That It Will Be A Theatrical Release

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actor Akshay Kumar is busy with a handful of movies. His last movie Prithviraj bagged a decent status at the ticket windows. Now, he is all gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Raksha Bandhan and Ram Setu. Both these movies are the most-awaited ones and are made with interesting concepts. It is all known that Lord Rama's Vanar Sena built Ram Setu to cross the sea to reach Lanka. Now, Akshay Kumar is all set once again to make us know the truth behind the bridge with this movie. It has Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha as the lead actresses.

Off late, there were a lot of rumours doing round in Bollywood that Ram Setu will get a direct OTT release. But the makers cleared the air and thrashed the speculations. Bollywood's trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the news and dropped a post on his Twitter page…

'RAM SETU': IN CINEMAS, *NOT* OTT... #RamSetu - starring #AkshayKumar - will release in *cinemas*, NOT on any digital platform, as speculated on social media... "#RamSetu will celebrate #Diwali 2022 in theatres, as committed," producer #VikramMalhotra sets the record straight. pic.twitter.com/YbI6IvkPJb — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 17, 2022

On the occasion of Diwali last year, Akshay made a special announcement regarding his upcoming movie 'Ram Setu'. This film is helmed by Abhishek Sharma and bankrolled by Aruna Bhatia, Vikram Malhotra and Akshay Kumar under Cape Of Good Films and Abundant Media banners. Well, the shooting was also kick-started on Diwali festival and the movie will hit the big screens on the same festival day! This movie also has Tollywood's ace actor Satyadev in the prominent role.

Ram Setu will hit the screens in this October, 2022 and the exact release date will be finalised just before the release of the movie!