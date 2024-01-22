Live
Manoj Bajpayee’s ‘The Fable’ to compete in Berlin Film Fest
Acclaimed actor Manoj Bajpayee's film 'The Fable,' directed by Raam Reddy, is set to have its world premiere at the 74th edition of the Berlin International Film Festival in the competitive category of 'Encounters.' The festival, which begins on February 15 and concludes on February 25, has highlighted the film with an evening premiere on the opening day.
Featuring Deepak Dobriyal, Priyanka Bose, Tillotama Shome, debutant Hiral Sidhu, and child actor Awan Pookot, 'The Fable' is a US-Indian co-production, marking Raam Reddy's second film after the multi-award-winning 'Thithi.' The film has garnered attention as it represents Indian storytelling on the global stage.
Manoj Bajpayee expressed his excitement about joining the cast of 'The Fable' and working with Raam Reddy. He emphasized the film's presence at the Berlinale as a testament to the global reach and artistic caliber of Indian storytelling.
Director Raam Reddy shared his gratitude for the opportunity to tell the story exactly as envisioned, and he considers 'The Fable' not just a film but an unadulterated piece of his soul. The film is backed by veteran producer Sunmim Park, known for producing the global Hollywood hit 'The Others' starring Nicole Kidman.
Raam Reddy's previous film, 'Thithi,' received critical acclaim and commercial success, winning over 20 international awards. 'The Fable' adds to the director's impressive portfolio, and its inclusion in the 'Encounters' section at Berlinale further highlights the global recognition of Indian cinema.