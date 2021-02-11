Masaba Gupta Shares The House Warming Pics Of Nick Jonas And Priyanka Chopra

Bollywood's ace fashioner Masaba Gupta is all known for her quirky designs and trendy prints. Be it sarees, western outfits or classy salwars, she keeps up her mark and stand a-la-mode with her sartorial designs. Off late, this young fashioner has shared a couple of house warming pics of global couple Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra… Our dear Pee Cee shined in Masaba's outfits and looked pretty.









In this pic, Priyanka is seen holding the 'Kalash' on her head and entering the house. She looked classy and pretty wearing an 'Ivory One-Shoulder Tunic which is teamed up with an Ivory Of Bird & Bees Pants'. She wore a red dupatta over her head and followed the traditional house warming rituals. While Nick sported in a casual avatar wearing an ash-coloured tee. Masaba also wrote, "Priyanka Chopra Jonas giving us all happy vibes in our Ivory One Shoulder Tunic With Ivory Of Bird & Bees Pants for her Housewarming ceremony."

In the second pic, we can witness the complete outfit which is worn by a model…

Well, recently Priyanka Chopra unveiled her memoir 'Unfinished' and put out many unknown things about her life. Be it her struggles during the starting days of her career or how she coped up with a break-up, this global star opened up about many things in her life and made the memoir a worth read.

Doling out about her breakup, she wrote, "When I wasn't feeling numb, I felt lonely, sad, and isolated. No one understood what was going on inside me, because I didn't tell anyone."

She also said that, she almost gained 9 Kg as she stopped going out and could not sleep at night. Not only with her break-up, she was also feeling all alone with the death of her father Dr Ashok Chopra in 2013.

Coming to Pee Cee's work front, she will be next seen in 'Text For You' movie which is directed by James C. Strouse and has Sam Heughan, Celine Dion, Russell Tovey, Steve Oram, Omid Djalili, Sofia Barclay, Lydia West, Arinzé Kene and Celia Imrie in the prominent roles. This movie is a remake to German film 'SMS für Dich'.