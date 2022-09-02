Mega Blockbuster: Deepika Padukone, Kapil Sharma, Rohit, Trisha, Rashmika Mandanna And Karthi Team Up For A Project

The young and energetic actors of Deepika Padukone, Karthi, Rashmika Mandanna and Trisha Krishnan who belong to Bollywood, Kollywood and Tollywood teamed up for an interesting project along with the popular anchor Kapil Sharma and Indian Cricket team captain Rohit Sharma. Well, as the project includes Rohit Sharma too, the netizens are wondering what it would be. The makers also dropped the first look posters and showcased them in cool attires.

All the above-mentioned actors shared their first look posters on their Instagram pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Deepika Padukone

The Bollywood's leggy lass looked classy wearing a floral-printed kurta and is all surprised and smiling in the poster. Along with sharing the poster, she also wrote, "Surprise! TrailerOut4thSept #MegaBlockbuster".

Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika also looked cool wearing a colourful kurti and is seen joining hands with a smiling appeal.

Kapil Sharma

The ace anchor of Bollywood Kapil Sharma also looked awesome in the poster. He sported in an orange shirt and is seen smiling. He also wrote, "Yeh wali mere fans ke liye. Hope aapko pasand aaye. #TrailerOut4thSept #MegaBlockbuster".

Trisha Krishnan

The Kollywood's ace actress looked awesome in a black kalamkari kurti. She also raised expectations by jotting down, "Can't keep calm! #MegaBlockbuster #StayTuned".

Karthi

Karthi also looked cool in a floral shirt and is seen all smiling in the poster… He also raised expectations by jotting down, "Stay tuned to find out more...! #MegaBlockbuster #StayTuned".

Rohit Sharma

Finally, here is the poster of Rohit Sharma and he looked simple yet classy wearing a checkered shirt! He further created hype by jotting down, "Butterflies in my stomach. A debut of a kind #TrailerOut4thSept #MegaBlockbuster".

According to all these posters, the trailer of this new project will be out on 4th September, 2022… And it is expected to be an ad commercial!