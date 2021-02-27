Milind Soman Celebrates His 7th Anniversary With Ankita Konwar And Drops A Heart-Warming Post

Milind Soman who is known for his great fitness levels always creates awareness among his fans about running and workouts. He keeps on posting the pics of his workouts and also tells his fans how it makes him own a toned and healthy body. Off late, he dropped a cosy pic with his partner Ankita Konwar and celebrated the 7th anniversary with his dear one…









In this pic, Ankita and Milind are seen sleeping on a bed… He also wrote, "After seven years of traveling together all over the world, diving to the bottom of the sea, climbing mountains, running across countries, exploring jungles and shipwrecks and deserts and volcanoes, my favorite place is still here, in your arms, sleeping, and at peace 🤗

To neverending anniversaries ❤

#love

Well, Ankita also dropped a few pics on her Instagram and celebrated this special moment…









Ankita dropped a few cosy pics and dropped a heart-warming note on this special occasion… "7 years have passed and yet it feels like a moment.

May we always have these moments ❤️

Thank you my love, for being you ❤️

#blessed

Speaking about having 26 years of gap in their relationship, they never bothered about it and doled out, "Conventionally, society has created these barriers for people when they fall in love. These are the people who should be together, these are the people who should get together. Those are based on many things – race, religion, country, gender… I think there should not be any barriers. I think everybody should be free to choose who they love and who they like and that should be based just on feelings that they have in the heart, it should have nothing to do with the society."