Model Cum Actress Divya Chouksey Passed Away Fighting With Cancer

Divya Chouksey passed away yesterday losing her battle with deadly cancer. She was just 29 and was suffering from this disease from 1.5 years. She breathed her last on 12th July and left all her fans to go teary-eyed.

Divya's cousin Amrish Verma announced this news via social media and stated that she lost her battle against cancer. Well, Divya was strong enough to bid adieu to her fans. Just hours before of passing away, she took to Instagram stories and stated that, she is on her death bed.





She stated that she is on death bed and hoped for another life without sufferings.



Coming to this late actress's career, she started off with MTV series like MTV Making and MTV True Life. Then she took part in Miss India UK and grabbed the second-runner up position. Divya also participated in a national beauty contest 'I am She - Miss Universe'.

Coming to her Bollywood career, Divya made her debut in 2016 with the movie 'Dil Toh Apna Awara' which also had Sahil Anand and Nitya Joshi. This young actress also had a Master's degree in Documentary Filmmaking from Bedfordshire.

Divya Chouksey hails from a well-educated family. Her father Mohan Chouksey and elder sister Pallavi, both are advocates. She hails from Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh and completed her graduation in Delhi. Later she also flew to UK to complete her Masters.