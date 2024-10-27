Mrunal Thakur gives a glimpse of ‘best vatavaran’ in Rishikesh

Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur went trekking in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand and gave a glimpse of the “best vatavaran.”

Mrunal took to Instagram, where she shared a string of pictures from her early morning trek. The photographs had Mrunal enjoying the sun, greens and the view of the mountains along with a few friends.

“Best vatavaran… Jab aapghodebechkarsoorahe the #tichkitrek #trekking #himalayas #rishikesh #travel,” she wrote.

Mrunal is currently shooting in Uttarakhand for a yet-untitled film, which also features actor Siddhant Chaturvedi. The actress at the 24th edition of IIFA shared that the genre of the movie is romance.

Earlier, Mrunal took to Instagram, where she shared a video of her playing around with puppies and cats on the sets. The actress used the song “Nadaan Parindey” by A. R. Rahman and Mohit Chauhan from the 2011 film “Rockstar” starring Ranbir Kapoor.

“Mumma Can I PLEASE take these Nadan parindeyshome ???? Please pleasepleaseeee #furryfriends #cats #dogs #love #pets #uttarakhand,” she wrote as the caption.

Mrunal will be next seen with Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn in “Son of Sardaar”. The film is directed by Vijay Kumar Arora. She also has David Dhawan’s comedy film with Varun Dhawan, and “Pooja Meri Jaan” in the pipeline. The 32-year-old actress stepped into the world of acting in 2012 with the television show “Mujhse Kuchh Kehti...Yeh Khamoshiyaan”. She has featured in shows like “Arjun”, “Kumkum Bhagya”, and has also participated in “Nach Baliye 7”.

Mrunal was also a part of the web series “Made in Heaven 2” starring Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Jim Sarbh, Shashank Arora, Kalki Koechlin, Shivani Raghuvanshi and Mona Singh in the lead roles.

She has starred in many renowned movies like “Super 30”, “Batla House”, “Dhamaka”, “Sita Ramam”, “Hi Nanna”, “Jersey”, “Pippa” and “The Family Star”. Recently, she essayed the role of Divya in the sci-fi thriller “Kalki 2898 AD” starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Deepika Padukone. The film was directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies.